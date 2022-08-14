Illegal oocyte sale: Private hospital sealed in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: The district health department officials on Saturday sealed a private hospital in Salem which was allegedly involved in the illegal oocyte sale.According to the health department sources, earlier it was decided to close the particular hospital located near New Bus stand in Salem on July 15.

However, around six patience were admitted to that hospital then. So, the authorities allotted two weeks to the management to either shift or discharge the patients. Following this, on Saturday the hospital was completely sealed by the department including the scan centre, inpatients room and other eight rooms in the building.Already, the authorities have sealed two hospitals in Erode and Perundurai in connection with the illegal oocyte sale case.

