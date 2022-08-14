Home States Tamil Nadu

Illegal oocyte sale: Private hospital sealed in Salem

The district health department officials on Saturday sealed a private hospital in Salem which was allegedly involved in the illegal oocyte sale.

Published: 14th August 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sealed

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: The district health department officials on Saturday sealed a private hospital in Salem which was allegedly involved in the illegal oocyte sale.According to the health department sources, earlier it was decided to close the particular hospital located near New Bus stand in Salem on July 15. 

However, around six patience were admitted to that hospital then. So, the authorities allotted two weeks to the management to either shift or discharge the patients. Following this, on Saturday the hospital was completely sealed by the department including the scan centre, inpatients room and other eight rooms in the building.Already, the authorities have sealed two hospitals in Erode and Perundurai in connection with the illegal oocyte sale case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp