In TN, your political games will not fructify: MK Stalin to BJP

The Chief Minister, who is also the chief of the ruling DMK, alleged that the national flag was insulted by BJP cadres.

Published: 14th August 2022 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday made a veiled attack on the BJP, cautioning that the preposterous politics of indulging in malicious acts by using the 'label of patriotism' would be legally subdued.

Stalin also hit out at the saffron party, saying it used the 75th anniversary of independence for political mileage and added that in Tamil Nadu, its political game will not fructify.

Referring to the hurling of footwear at the car of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan by BJP workers in Madurai, Stalin pointed out that a national flag was on that vehicle's bonnet.

By throwing the sandal, they have lowered the dignity of the 75th independence anniversary celebrations, he said writing to DMK workers.

The incident has shown that their 'patriotism is fake' and it has also demonstrated their standards.

Stalin said that the solemn government event held on August 13 in Madurai was to pay homage to the fallen soldier and it was in accordance with tradition and State protocol.

In such a formal ceremony, State BJP president K Annamalai and his party functionaries gathered to gain cheap political publicity, he alleged.

When Thiagarajan and officials posed questions on BJP workers' arrival to take part in such a solemn government ceremony, they indulged in an unruly act and showed their 'standards', Stalin said.

Had the intention been to pay respects to the departed soldier, the BJP men should have visited the jawan's residence upon the arrival of the fallen hero's mortal remains, the DMK chief said.

However, they used the 75th independence anniversary for politics and paying homage to the soldier in Madurai was aimed at getting political mileage.

In this scheme of things, they acted against rules, attempted to disturb law and order and also insulted the tricolour, he alleged.

Without naming P Saravanan, who 'resigned' from the BJP and was expelled by the party, Stalin said he has apologised to the Minister.

People who tried to instigate violence by hurling the sandal and insulting the national flag have been arrested.

Apparently attacking the BJP, he said: "I am duty-bound to warn the forces behind this incident that they will face tough legal action if they indulged in similar acts. This is Tamil Nadu and your political games will not fructify."

Further, the Chief Minister said: "Let us honour the tricolour and the sacrifices of freedom fighters. The preposterous politics of indulging in malicious acts, by using the label of patriotism' will be legally subdued."

The State unit of the BJP has already denounced the incident, saying it is unacceptable. Party leaders, however, have also raised questions on the identity of accused people and innocents being framed. They have also hit out at the Minister for being harsh with people who gathered to pay homage.

