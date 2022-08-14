Home States Tamil Nadu

Prayers fill air as last respects paid to Rajouri martyr from TN

Thousands throng Madurai village to bid adieu to Lakshmanan who died fighting terrorists

Published: 14th August 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Martyr Lakshmanan laid to rest at his native village T Pudupatti near Madurai on Saturday. The mortal remains were brought from Jammu and Kashmir | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As thousands mourn the loss of rifleman D Lakshmanan (24), who was recently killed in Jammu and Kashmir, his mortal remains were laid to rest at his hometown T Pudupatti village in Madurai district on Saturday. Ministers, officials and the general public visited the hamlet to pay their respects.  

On August 11, four bravehearts including Lakshmanan of Madurai died while fighting terrorists at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Lakshmanan’s mortal remains were brought to Madurai airport where State Finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan paid his respects.

Meanwhile, Ministers Thiagarajanm, KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu handed over financial assistance of `20 lakh as announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Other leaders including O Paneerselvam, BJP State president Annamalai and several other political leaders also honoured the man.

Later, Lakshmanan’s body was taken on a funeral procession in an army vehicle to the burial ground (a farm owned by his family). The special rifle squad paid a traditional gun salute while people raised slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram, during the burial.

Speaking to TNIE, Raman, Lakshmanan’s twin brother said, “Though his death is a major loss to us, we are still proud that he is a martyr for the country. We both had tried to join the army to serve the nation, I will join the army to serve the country just like my brother. Similarly. he has inspired many youngsters in our village to serve the nation.”

Raman added, Lakshmanan had loved to play cricket when he came to the village during his leave and recalled the times his twin brother spent playing cricket tournaments along with his village friends. “Hence, we buried his bat along with him,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army kashmir Tamil Nadu terrorist attack Rajouri
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp