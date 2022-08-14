Prayers fill air as last respects paid to Rajouri martyr from TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As thousands mourn the loss of rifleman D Lakshmanan (24), who was recently killed in Jammu and Kashmir, his mortal remains were laid to rest at his hometown T Pudupatti village in Madurai district on Saturday. Ministers, officials and the general public visited the hamlet to pay their respects.

On August 11, four bravehearts including Lakshmanan of Madurai died while fighting terrorists at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Lakshmanan’s mortal remains were brought to Madurai airport where State Finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan paid his respects.

Meanwhile, Ministers Thiagarajanm, KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu handed over financial assistance of `20 lakh as announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Other leaders including O Paneerselvam, BJP State president Annamalai and several other political leaders also honoured the man.

Later, Lakshmanan’s body was taken on a funeral procession in an army vehicle to the burial ground (a farm owned by his family). The special rifle squad paid a traditional gun salute while people raised slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram, during the burial.

Speaking to TNIE, Raman, Lakshmanan’s twin brother said, “Though his death is a major loss to us, we are still proud that he is a martyr for the country. We both had tried to join the army to serve the nation, I will join the army to serve the country just like my brother. Similarly. he has inspired many youngsters in our village to serve the nation.”

Raman added, Lakshmanan had loved to play cricket when he came to the village during his leave and recalled the times his twin brother spent playing cricket tournaments along with his village friends. “Hence, we buried his bat along with him,” he said.

MADURAI: As thousands mourn the loss of rifleman D Lakshmanan (24), who was recently killed in Jammu and Kashmir, his mortal remains were laid to rest at his hometown T Pudupatti village in Madurai district on Saturday. Ministers, officials and the general public visited the hamlet to pay their respects. On August 11, four bravehearts including Lakshmanan of Madurai died while fighting terrorists at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Lakshmanan’s mortal remains were brought to Madurai airport where State Finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan paid his respects. Meanwhile, Ministers Thiagarajanm, KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu handed over financial assistance of `20 lakh as announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Other leaders including O Paneerselvam, BJP State president Annamalai and several other political leaders also honoured the man. Later, Lakshmanan’s body was taken on a funeral procession in an army vehicle to the burial ground (a farm owned by his family). The special rifle squad paid a traditional gun salute while people raised slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram, during the burial. Speaking to TNIE, Raman, Lakshmanan’s twin brother said, “Though his death is a major loss to us, we are still proud that he is a martyr for the country. We both had tried to join the army to serve the nation, I will join the army to serve the country just like my brother. Similarly. he has inspired many youngsters in our village to serve the nation.” Raman added, Lakshmanan had loved to play cricket when he came to the village during his leave and recalled the times his twin brother spent playing cricket tournaments along with his village friends. “Hence, we buried his bat along with him,” he said.