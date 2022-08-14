Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP Madurai district president Saravanan announces his resignation from party

He met State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan at his residence here on Saturday night and apologised for the action of a BJP worker who hurled a slipper at the Minister's car at Madurai airport.

Published: 14th August 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Madurai district president P Saravanan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

MADURAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Madurai district president P Saravanan on Saturday announced his resignation from the party.

He met State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan at his residence here on Saturday night and apologised for the action of a BJP worker who hurled a slipper at the Minister's car at Madurai airport.

Addressing media persons outside the Minister's residence after the meeting, Saravanan said, "Some untoward incidents took place at Madurai Airport. The incident at the airport affected me deeply. I took some of the sharp words of the minister as a personal attack. I quit Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) a year ago and joined BJP but now I don't like BJP."

He further claimed that the BJP was working against the minority people.

"With that in mind, I travelled in the BJP. The attack on the Minister's car made me feel uneasy. So I met the Finance Minister at midnight today. I met the finance Minister and apologized for the incident. It is sad that the BJP workers behaved out of control in Madura airport. The finance minister did not take it seriously when BJP men threw slippers at his car. It is a relief to meet him and apologise," he said.

He said that peace of mind is more important to me than a BJP post. "Definitely I will not continue in BJP. The hatred and religious politics don't suit me. I am going to send my resignation letter to BJP in the morning," said Saravanan.

When asked about re-joining DMK, he said, "I have not taken any decision about joining DMK, but there is nothing wrong with joining DMK." Saravanan quit the DMK and joined the BJP in 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP P Saravanan Madurai Palanivel Thiagarajan DMK
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp