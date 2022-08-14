Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Guv sends back Bill for Siddha Siddha Medical University

According to the bill, the CM would be the chancellor of the university and the health minister, the pro-chancellor.

Subramanian and Sonowal sharing a lighter moment in Chennai | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Governor has sent back the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill for clarifications, which would be provided to him within a week, said health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday, adding that the government hoped that the Governor would give his assent to the bill soon. According to the bill, the CM would be the chancellor of the university and the health minister, the pro-chancellor.

He was speaking at an event wherein Union Minister for Ayush, and Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the headquarters building of the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and the new out-patient block of Ayothidoss Pandithar Hospital of National Institute of Siddha (NIS) at Tambaram Sanatorium on Saturday.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin wanted to establish the first Siddha university in India in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Siddha University Bill, 2022, was passed by the Assembly on April 28, following which it was sent for Governor’s approval. His officers asked for certain clarifications about the bill on July 29. A detailed reply is being prepared in consultation with legal experts and it will be sent to the Governor within a week,” said Subramanian, adding that the government hoped that the Governor would give his assent to the bill on receipt of the clarifications and promote Siddha medicine in TN.

“We also hope that the Union government will support the formation of the Siddha university,” he said.In his speech, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded CCRS for working towards scientifically validating the claims of Siddhars.

