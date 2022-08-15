Mutt’s tryst with destiny 15 minutes before freedom

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Months before India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made his ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech in the Constituent Assembly, on the eve of India’s independence, TN’s Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam, established in the 14th century and one of India’s oldest mutts, had its own tryst with destiny as it was given the historical mission of making a sceptre to symbolise the transfer of power from the occupier to the free nation.

According to historical archives, Lord Mountbatten asked the soon-to-be PM, Nehru, as to how he wished to symbolise the attainment of independence. Jawaharlal Nehru in turn sought the opinion of C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India. The former CM of Madras State enlightened Nehru about a Tamil tradition when the high priest (‘rajaguru’) of the State would present the new king with a sceptre when he assumes power.

From our archives

C Rajagopalachari suggested that Nehru may receive a sceptre from Mountbatten to mark India’s independence. Nehru readily agreed and also gave the responsibility of arranging the ornamented staff to C Rajagopalachari, who then contacted Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam.

The then seer, 20th Gurumaha Sannithanam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Swamigal, who was ailing at the time, accepted the responsibility and arranged for making the gold sceptre with a bull (‘nandhi’) on top by a jeweller in the then Madras.

The seer sent a delegation consisting of his representative Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran, Manickam Odhuvaar (priest who recites prayer in the mutt) and the mutt’s nadhaswaram vidhwan, TN Rajarathinam Pillai, to New Delhi. The seer also sent an address in English to congratulate Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion. The delegation flew in a special plane arranged by the government.

On August 14, 1947, around 11.45pm, minutes before India’s got its independence, the delegation presented Nehru with the sceptre in the presence of Rajendra Prasad and other leaders as instructed by the seer. Current seer of the Aadheenam, 24th Gurumaha Sannithanam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramachariya Swamigal, said,

“Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran received the sceptre from Lord Mountbatten and sprinkled it with holy water. Manickam Odhuvaar chanted ‘kolaru pathigam’ hymns from ‘Thevaram’, composed by Shaivite saint Thirugnana Sambanthar, and maestro TN Rajarathinam played nadaswaram. As the odhuvaar recited the pathigam’s final verses, “Adiyargal Vaanil Arasalvar Aanai Namathe” (“We command that His Humbleness shall rule the Heavens’), Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran handed over the sceptre to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, smeared ashes on his forehead, and garlanded him.

Dr R Seyon, president of Mayiladuthurai Spiritual Forum, said, “The incident indicates that though the British Raj gave India dominion status, it is remarkable that we chose to declare our independence in a way true to our tradition.”

A Apparsundaram, a social activist from Mayiladuthurai, said, “Not many people are aware of this historic incident. The event should be added to middle or higher school textbooks for students across the country.”

Many leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers, Governors, and Chief Ministers still visit the Aadheenam to seek the seer’s blessings. The mutt has been involved in social activities and charity work all through its history.

MAYILADUTHURAI: Months before India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made his ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech in the Constituent Assembly, on the eve of India’s independence, TN’s Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam, established in the 14th century and one of India’s oldest mutts, had its own tryst with destiny as it was given the historical mission of making a sceptre to symbolise the transfer of power from the occupier to the free nation. According to historical archives, Lord Mountbatten asked the soon-to-be PM, Nehru, as to how he wished to symbolise the attainment of independence. Jawaharlal Nehru in turn sought the opinion of C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India. The former CM of Madras State enlightened Nehru about a Tamil tradition when the high priest (‘rajaguru’) of the State would present the new king with a sceptre when he assumes power. From our archivesC Rajagopalachari suggested that Nehru may receive a sceptre from Mountbatten to mark India’s independence. Nehru readily agreed and also gave the responsibility of arranging the ornamented staff to C Rajagopalachari, who then contacted Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam. The then seer, 20th Gurumaha Sannithanam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Swamigal, who was ailing at the time, accepted the responsibility and arranged for making the gold sceptre with a bull (‘nandhi’) on top by a jeweller in the then Madras. The seer sent a delegation consisting of his representative Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran, Manickam Odhuvaar (priest who recites prayer in the mutt) and the mutt’s nadhaswaram vidhwan, TN Rajarathinam Pillai, to New Delhi. The seer also sent an address in English to congratulate Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion. The delegation flew in a special plane arranged by the government. On August 14, 1947, around 11.45pm, minutes before India’s got its independence, the delegation presented Nehru with the sceptre in the presence of Rajendra Prasad and other leaders as instructed by the seer. Current seer of the Aadheenam, 24th Gurumaha Sannithanam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramachariya Swamigal, said, “Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran received the sceptre from Lord Mountbatten and sprinkled it with holy water. Manickam Odhuvaar chanted ‘kolaru pathigam’ hymns from ‘Thevaram’, composed by Shaivite saint Thirugnana Sambanthar, and maestro TN Rajarathinam played nadaswaram. As the odhuvaar recited the pathigam’s final verses, “Adiyargal Vaanil Arasalvar Aanai Namathe” (“We command that His Humbleness shall rule the Heavens’), Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran handed over the sceptre to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, smeared ashes on his forehead, and garlanded him. Dr R Seyon, president of Mayiladuthurai Spiritual Forum, said, “The incident indicates that though the British Raj gave India dominion status, it is remarkable that we chose to declare our independence in a way true to our tradition.” A Apparsundaram, a social activist from Mayiladuthurai, said, “Not many people are aware of this historic incident. The event should be added to middle or higher school textbooks for students across the country.” Many leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers, Governors, and Chief Ministers still visit the Aadheenam to seek the seer’s blessings. The mutt has been involved in social activities and charity work all through its history.