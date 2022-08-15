Ranipet and the Quit India Movement

By Express News Service

In India’s freedom movement, selfless workers of undivided North Arcot played an important role and KR Kalyanaraman Iyer, a veteran Congress worker, social reformer and freedom fighter had the unique honour of taking the Quit India Movement to various parts of Tamilnadu.

Mahatma’s message

Gandhiji proclaimed the mantra ‘Do or Die’ and gave the expression “We shall either free India or die in the attempt, and we shall not live to see the perpetuation of slavery” in a tone of determination.

Great Escape

Once the Quit India Resolution was passed in Bombay in August 1942, many top-ranking leaders were arrested, and K Kamaraj, with a view to spreading this “last determination” of the Father of the Nation, somehow left Bombay without being noticed, and after alighting from the train at Arkonam Railway junction, came straight to Ranipet in a bus at midnight. He went straight towards Kalyanaraman’s house, who was briefed about the situation. Since Kalyanarama’s home was hovered over by the police, he knew it would be impossible to house Kamaraj there.

Hiding place

They proceeded to the residence of nationalist leader AB Mohammed Sulaiman Sahib and apprised him of the situation and the risks involved in sheltering Kamaraj in his house were he to be found out by the British officials. Mohammed Sulaiman replied, “You are sacrificing everything for the country, let me do this small help.” With these words, he threw open the doors of a room, where in the corner was a haystack. Not wanting to waste time any further, Kalyanarama sent for his political disciples and asked them to bring a few trusted teachers to spread the message of the Quit India movement.

The next day, Sulaiman saw a police sub-inspector M Gopalasamy Naidu outside his home. Believing that he was now done for, Sulaiman asked the sub-inspector how he could help him. He said he was looking for a resting place for the Superintendent of Police, who was to camp at Ranipet, and seeing the place stacked with hay, decided against it. Little did the officer know that Kamaraj was hiding behind the haystack. Kalyanaraman, who was there at the time, heaved a sigh of relief when the officer left the place. That same night, a taxi was arranged for from Vellore, and both the leaders got into it disguised as villagers, with turbans on their heads.

They carried with them bundles containing hand-written messages and boarded a train at Kaniyambadi Railway station near Vellore. As the train chugged into Tiruvannamalai, Kalyanaraman saw one of the press persons, and sent a message to Congressmen at Tiruvannamalai. The same was repeated at Villupuram Railway Station. Early the following day, both leaders alighted at Tanjore Railway Station and met veteran Congress leaders TRV Narayanaswamy, Sadagopachari and others, who were entrusted with spreading the movement. Since there was a settlement at Tiruchi Railway Station, both the leaders left for Madurai with the help of people like NMR Subbaraman. The message of Quit India had spread across Madurai and Tiruchi districts.

Touching Incident

At Virudhunagar, Kamaraj instructed Kalyanaraman to go to Tirunelveli to distribute the message and to reach Ranipet via Coimbatore and Salem. Though Kalyanaraman was ready to discharge his duties as per Kamaraj’s order, he had no money and asked Kamaraj for some. Kamaraj too searched his pockets, only to find them empty. PS Kumaraswamy Raja, who later became chief minister of Tamil Nadu, came to the rescue and gave them fifteen rupees from his pocket.

With the money, Kalyanaraman was able to complete his work in Tirunelveli, but the ‘Quit India’ message reached Congress workers in the surrounding districts of Coimbatore, Salem and Nilgiris districts. Upon completing his mission, Kalyanaraman returned to Ranipet, only to be arrested before he could reach his home.

The purpose of narrating these events is to highlight the role played by Ranipet in the freedom struggle and Kalyanaraman’s contribution to the struggle. These events also reflect the spirit of brotherhood that pervaded the movement irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

On a mission

Late Kamaraj travelled along with Kalayanaraman Iyer throughout the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. This historical event started where the current Ranipet municipality is functioning.

