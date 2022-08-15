Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Child swept away in stream near Valparai

A two-year-old boy was washed away by a stream near Valparai on Saturday.

Published: 15th August 2022 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 02:16 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A two-year-old boy was washed away by a stream near Valparai on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Aravinth,  son of P Manduthanthi, an  Assam native who is working in a private tea estate near Attakatti in Valparai. He along with his family stays in the estate quarters.

According to sources, there is a stream nearby their quarters where the estate worker’s children usually play. However, for the last few days, the steam is having heaving water flow due to the heavy downpour in the areas of Valparai.

On Saturday morning, when Aravinth was playing near the stream along with other children, he allegedly fell into the stream and washed away. However, the parents only came to know about his disappearance in the afternoon.

On information,  fire and rescue personnel from Valparai found the body of the child in the stream around a half kilometre away from their house. Police retrieved the body and sent it to Valparai government hospital for a postmortem on Saturday evening. Kadamparai police booked a case, said police sources.

