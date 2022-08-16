Home States Tamil Nadu

AMMK will align with BJP or Congress in 2024: TTV

Addressing the party’s general council meeting at Vanagaram, Dhinakaran said the AMMK is a regional party and it wishes to play its role in the election of the next Prime Minister.

Published: 16th August 2022

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, on Monday, said his party would align with one of the national parties—BJP or Congress—which can field Prime Ministerial candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  

Addressing the party’s general council meeting at Vanagaram, Dhinakaran said the AMMK is a regional party and it wishes to play its role in the election of the next Prime Minister. Stating that the general election for the State Assembly might take place along with the general elections for the Lok Sabha, Dhinakaran exhorted the party functionaries to work towards that election. 

The general council meeting of the AMMK adopted a resolution to conduct the election for its president soon. As of now, the party’s deputy president is looking after the functions of the president. Along with this, the election for the post of general secretary will also be held. Persons who would be elected to these posts would hold the office for four years.

