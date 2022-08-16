K Ponmudy to release TNEA rank list Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher education minister K Ponmudy is set to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), 2022 rank list on Tuesday at the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) campus. While the list was to be released on August 8, it was postponed to August 16 due to a delay in the publication of CBSE Class 12 results.

The list will be available on tneaonline.org. Students can check their ranks after logging into their accounts with their email ID and password. “From August 16 to 19, grievances related to the list will be addressed. The counselling procedure will start from August 20,” said a DoTE official. TNEA staff said efforts were taken to make the list error-free.

Officials stated often, names of candidates go missing from the list or some are dissatisfied with ranks. The complaints will be addressed. “This year, 2.11 lakh students applied for TNEA, which is nearly 20% more than the previous year. There is a possibility of mistakes as many applications are scrutinised,” said an official.

From August 20 to 23, counselling will be held for special category reservation candidates. From August 25 to October 21, it will be held for general students. TNEA counselling will be open to shortlisted candidates.

CHENNAI: Higher education minister K Ponmudy is set to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), 2022 rank list on Tuesday at the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) campus. While the list was to be released on August 8, it was postponed to August 16 due to a delay in the publication of CBSE Class 12 results. The list will be available on tneaonline.org. Students can check their ranks after logging into their accounts with their email ID and password. “From August 16 to 19, grievances related to the list will be addressed. The counselling procedure will start from August 20,” said a DoTE official. TNEA staff said efforts were taken to make the list error-free. Officials stated often, names of candidates go missing from the list or some are dissatisfied with ranks. The complaints will be addressed. “This year, 2.11 lakh students applied for TNEA, which is nearly 20% more than the previous year. There is a possibility of mistakes as many applications are scrutinised,” said an official. From August 20 to 23, counselling will be held for special category reservation candidates. From August 25 to October 21, it will be held for general students. TNEA counselling will be open to shortlisted candidates.