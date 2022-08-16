Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi: 12th century statues of Chola kings go missing

Many had given donations to this temple during the reigns of various kings who ruled Tamil Nadu.

Published: 16th August 2022

The statues of Chola kings from the 12th century that went missing from Neivenai village in Ulundurpet taluk of Kallakurichi | EXPRESS

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Statues of two Chola kings from the 12th century have allegedly gone missing from Neivenai village in Ulundurpet taluk of Kallakurichi, according to a complaint filed by archeology enthusiast and writer K Senguttuvan, here on Sunday. Senguttuvan claimed that the idols, which were located to the Sornakadeswarar Temple in Neivanai according to some history books, were missing from the spot when he went there for a field visit in July. 

The Ulundurpet police have filed a case and the Idol Wing police have started an investigation. Senguttuvan stated in his complaint, “Sornakadeswarar Temple is an ancient temple located in Neivanai village. Many had given donations to this temple during the reigns of various kings who ruled Tamil Nadu.

Notable among those who made such donations were Rajendra Chola Sethirayar and Vikrama Chola Sethirayar from the 12th century. They were local kings who ruled the parts of the region. As I have read in history books that idols of these kings were erected opposite the temple, I went to the spot on July 30 but was not able to find them. The locals there later told me that someone had taken the idols away 20 years ago.”

Shortly after that he went to the French Institute of Pondicherry, where a picture of the two idols have been preserved. Sources from the institute said the picture was taken on September 10, 1967, and remains to be the only visual evidence that the idols were present at the Neivanai temple.

Speaking to TNIE regarding the issue, Senguttuvan said, “I was shocked hearing what the locals had to say about the idols. These are precious idols but the present generation is not aware of their archeological importance. Miscreants who knew the value of such unidentified artefacts might have stolen and smuggled them abroad for a large sum of money.” He said these missing idols show why the State Archeological Department must keenly look for even a small mention of an artefact or monument in Tamil historic books and protect them.

The Ulundurpet police said an FIR was filed under sections 379, 25(1) of the IPC and Antiques & Art Treasures Act, 1972 and the Idol Wing police are probing the issue.

