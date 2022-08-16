Tiruppur: Woman breaks into parade, seeks help from Collector

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A woman created flutter when she broke through the security cordon and entered the police parade along with her child to air her grievance with District Collector Dr S Vineeth during the Independence Day celebrations in Chikkanna Government Arts College grounds.

After breaking into the parade, the 24-year-old woman, a widow, walked up to the police vehicle in which the Collector S Vineeth was standing.

Even as she was narrating her financial problems, police took her away.

After the I Day celebrations got over, the collector met the woman and gave her a patient hearing. According to sources, the woman, identified as Shalini of Kanniya Kumari district who was staying in the city lost her husband died last year.

The woman said she was unable to get documents including legal heir certificates. The collector immediately directed the revenue officials to look into the issues and resolve them.

