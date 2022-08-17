Home States Tamil Nadu

10,000 devotees pay tribute to Sri Aurobindo on 150th birth anniversary

Over 10,000 devotees from across the world paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Revolutionary turned mystic supramental sage, Sri Aurobindo.

Revolutionary turned mystic supramental sage, Sri Aurobindo.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Over 10,000 devotees from across the world paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary on Monday.

Long lines of devotees thronged the Sri Aurobindo Ashram's 'samadhi' and some visited the room of  Sri Aurobindo, kept open for devotees during the darshan. The day began and ended with meditation. In the evening, students of the Ashram school and members participated in a marching drill in front of the 'Spiritual Map of India' in the playground.

Meanwhile, the ashram issued a darshan message, “A spiritual ideal has always been the characteristic idea and aspiration of India. But the progress of time and the need of humanity demand a new orientation and another form of that ideal.... Our ideal...is to accept the world as an effort of manifestation of the Divine, but also to transform humanity by a greater effort of manifestation than has yet been accomplished” The best homage that we can render to Sri Aurobindo on his centenary day is to have a thirst for progress and to open all our being to the Divine Influence of which he is the Messenger upon the earth, it added

Meanwhile, Auroville residents held a 'light mandala and sacred fire offering' at Inuksuk near the Visitors Centre at Auroville. The singing of Vande Mataram, and the reading of some of Sri Aurobindo's writings was held. An exhibition on his life and works is under way in the ashram exhibition hall on Beach Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Aurobindo Puducherry
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp