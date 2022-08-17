Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK won’t dilute ideology against BJP, RSS: Stalin

‘TN has govt-to-govt ties with Centre; I am Kalaignar’s son, won’t take orders from Delhi’

Published: 17th August 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin greets VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on his 60th birthday at an event held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, on Tuesday, asserted that his party would not make the slightest compromise with the BJP or RSS and would be firm on its basic ideologies as ever.  

Stalin made this remark speaking at a VCK meeting organised to celebrate the 60th birthday of its founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan.  Stalin referred to Thirumavalavan’s advice to DMK in one of his recent interviews. He had said if the DMK makes the slightest compromise with the BJP or RSS, it would lead to gradual dilution of anti-BJP mood in the DMK-led alliance.  

“Thirumavalavan has all the rights to say this. I accept this advice fully. But I say the DMK will be firm on its ideologies. There is a government-to-government relationship between the TN government and the Union government but no ties between the parties and their ideologies. So, Thirumavalavan need not have an iota of doubt on this count. I will not compromise on the ideals of the DMK at any time and under any circumstance,” Stalin asserted.  

Referring to DK president K Veeramani’s remark about Stalin’s visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, the latter said, “Am I visiting Delhi to take orders from them? I am the son of Kalaignar. I have the responsibility to talk to the Union government for getting welfare measures for the people of Tamil Nadu.”
Stalin added that the DMK is being subjected to criticisms from Sanatanis and communalists just because the DMK government never compromised its basic ideologies at any time.

“On the occasion of Thirumavalavan’s birthday, they coined one slogan to take a vow to isolate Sanatan forces and unify democratic forces. I second this. The ties between the DMK and the VCK are not just electoral but based on ideologies. That is why we say our ties cannot be broken,” the CM said.

He added that the DMK government is here to realise the Dravidian ideologies of Periyar, Arignar Anna, and Kalaignar. “What is the reason for the longevity of the DMK? It is because of these basic ideologies. Whether in power or not, the DMK’s ideologies will always be the same,” he added.

