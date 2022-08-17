TVK urges government to conduct caste census

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Over 200 people participated in a demonstration at Villupuram on Monday, as part of the State-wide movement by Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi demanding a caste-wise census by the Central and State governments. District party secretary Kumaran said, "The Centre provided reservation to dominant castes without any demand. We are the movement that sacrificed 21 lives and won rights for 108 castes. Despite that quota, social justice is not fully achieved." The 10.5% reservation given to Vanniyars has been banned by the court on the grounds of irreverent statistics, he said adding that the TN government must conduct a caste census on a war-time basis to ensure reservation is reaffirmed for the marginalized