Woman who hurled slipper at PTR held

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The BJP’s women wing city secretary, who allegedly hurled a slipper at the convoy of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, was among the three women arrested by the city police on Tuesday in connection with the case. Avaniyapuram police had earlier arrested eight persons in the case.

“BJP functionary R Saranya (38) had hurled the slipper at the convoy,” police said. The two other women arrested on Tuesday were identified as D Dhanalakshmi (47) of Mudakku Salai and R Deivanai (47) of Bethaniyapuram.

The eight persons arrested earlier were identified as Kumar (48), Bala (49), Gopinath (42), Jeyakrishnan (39), Gopinath (44), Mohammed Yaqoob (42), Jayavel (40) and Vengaimaran (50).

Meanwhile, Tamil Puligal Kachi members led by its leader Nagai Thiruvalluvan staged a protest near the collectorate on Tuesday condemning the attack on the minister’s convoy.

