Home States Tamil Nadu

As Bills await his nod, TN Guv RN Ravi appoints three V-Cs

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday appointed vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to three State universities.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday appointed vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to three State universities. This comes even as the Bills passed by the TN government seeking to empower itself to appoint V-Cs to 13 State varsities, including these three, are awaiting the Governor’s assent. 

The Governor, who is Chancellor of State-run universities, appointed T Arumugam as V-C of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar  University, G Ravi as V-C of Alagappa university at Karaikudi and N Chandrasekar as V-C of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) at Tirunelveli, said a Raj Bhavan statement. Officials at the higher education department could not be reached for comment on whether these appointments were made in consultation with the State government. 

The appointments are for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office by the appointees. The three new V-Cs  have decades of teaching, research and administrative experience. Chandrasekar, who has 35 years of teaching experience, was earlier the dean of research at MSU. Ravi, who has 27 years of teaching experience, has held various  administrative positions at Alagappa University while Arumugam is currently serving as the head of horticulture department at the Agricultural College Research  Institute in Killikulam.

In  April, the Bills were passed in the TN Assembly seeking to replace the Governor as Chancellor of State-run universities with the Chief Minister to ensure that the State government can appoint V-Cs for these varsities. 

‘Univ admin affected’
Introducing the Bills, CM MK Stalin had said there had been a trend of the Governor appointing V-Cs without consulting State govt. He said inability of the govt to appoint V-Cs for varsities in its  control had led to confusion & affected admin

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp