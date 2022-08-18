Education TV appoint: Will not take wrong decisions, says Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday clarified on stopping an appointment to an education channel. Taking part in a zonal-level review meeting at the Collectorate, Poyyamzohi said, “Kalvi TV, which was launched on behalf of the School Education Department by the previous government, works as a medium for students.

To enhance it, we planned to allot Rs 50 lakh separately and start a second channel. For administration purpose, we called for the post and received 79 applications. Among them, three members were short-listed by a separate team comprised of a TV channel's CEO, a movie director, a journalist, Education Department JD and DIPR Chief producer.

The committee selected the person, which attracted criticism from many people. The appointment was stopped following the criticism. Chief Minister MK Stalin will not compromise even in trivial matters. I have grown learning from him, and will make sure that I do not take the wrong decisions.”. Talking to reporters, Poyyamozhi said more dropouts have been recorded in rural districts. “To address the issue, Stalin had announced the Rs 1,000 scheme for girl students.

A total of 2,500 schools have been identified for improving infrastructure. Cuddalore district requires 300 buildings and around 30 schools are being set up using MLA and MPLADs fund. We are expecting Rs 750 crore from NABARD and for maintenance and repair works,” Poyyamozhi said. On the request for Rs 1,000 to be given to students of government-aided schools, he said the scheme was in phase I.

If that succeeds, it will be taken up with the Chief Minister."We have released a Teachers Recruitment Board calendar and certificate verification for 2,500 PG teachers are going on,” Poyyamozhi said. Poyyamozhi instructed officials to concentrate on 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme and record the outcome meticulously.

Counselling process for students should be done regularly and it would help to improve performance in all aspects, he added. Manapparai MLA P Abdul Samad, Permabalur MLA M Prabhakaran, Pudukkottai MLA V Muthuraja and Jeyankondam MLA Ka So Ka Kannan spoke about lack of infrastructure in schools in their constituencies.

TIRUCHY: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday clarified on stopping an appointment to an education channel. Taking part in a zonal-level review meeting at the Collectorate, Poyyamzohi said, “Kalvi TV, which was launched on behalf of the School Education Department by the previous government, works as a medium for students. To enhance it, we planned to allot Rs 50 lakh separately and start a second channel. For administration purpose, we called for the post and received 79 applications. Among them, three members were short-listed by a separate team comprised of a TV channel's CEO, a movie director, a journalist, Education Department JD and DIPR Chief producer. The committee selected the person, which attracted criticism from many people. The appointment was stopped following the criticism. Chief Minister MK Stalin will not compromise even in trivial matters. I have grown learning from him, and will make sure that I do not take the wrong decisions.”. Talking to reporters, Poyyamozhi said more dropouts have been recorded in rural districts. “To address the issue, Stalin had announced the Rs 1,000 scheme for girl students. A total of 2,500 schools have been identified for improving infrastructure. Cuddalore district requires 300 buildings and around 30 schools are being set up using MLA and MPLADs fund. We are expecting Rs 750 crore from NABARD and for maintenance and repair works,” Poyyamozhi said. On the request for Rs 1,000 to be given to students of government-aided schools, he said the scheme was in phase I. If that succeeds, it will be taken up with the Chief Minister."We have released a Teachers Recruitment Board calendar and certificate verification for 2,500 PG teachers are going on,” Poyyamozhi said. Poyyamozhi instructed officials to concentrate on 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme and record the outcome meticulously. Counselling process for students should be done regularly and it would help to improve performance in all aspects, he added. Manapparai MLA P Abdul Samad, Permabalur MLA M Prabhakaran, Pudukkottai MLA V Muthuraja and Jeyankondam MLA Ka So Ka Kannan spoke about lack of infrastructure in schools in their constituencies.