Freebies case: SC allows DMK to file written submissions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, to file its written submissions on the issue of freebies, which is under consideration before the court.

The DMK had filed an impleadment petition before the Supreme Court, seeking it to be made a respondent in the case. When the matter came up before the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, advocate and Rajya Sabha Member P Wilson appeared for DMK.

He said the DMK was opposed to the formation of a committee to look into the matter of freebies and argued that the writ petitioner was attempting to convert India from a socialist nation to a capitalist one.

The writ petitioner’s object was to frustrate the Directive Principles of State policy, he contended.

The bench permitted Wilson to file written submissions on the matter and posted the case to August 22, 2022 for hearing all the parties.

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, to file its written submissions on the issue of freebies, which is under consideration before the court. The DMK had filed an impleadment petition before the Supreme Court, seeking it to be made a respondent in the case. When the matter came up before the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, advocate and Rajya Sabha Member P Wilson appeared for DMK. He said the DMK was opposed to the formation of a committee to look into the matter of freebies and argued that the writ petitioner was attempting to convert India from a socialist nation to a capitalist one. The writ petitioner’s object was to frustrate the Directive Principles of State policy, he contended. The bench permitted Wilson to file written submissions on the matter and posted the case to August 22, 2022 for hearing all the parties.