Meeting of state varsities' V-Cs postponed

CHENNAI: The meeting of vice-chancellors (V-C) of state universities, which was to begin on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been postponed. Higher education department officials said they had to defer the event because Stalin had to fly to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

“After the CM returns, a new date for the V-C meeting would be worked out and notified,” they said.

Higher education minister K Ponmudy on August 9 announced that a meeting of V-Cs of all state universities would be held on August 17. The agenda of the meeting, the first of its kind, was to develop a uniform syllabus for language courses and improve the quality of education and research in state universities.

The meeting was seen as an assertion of power against Governor RN Ravi, who had organised a conference of V-Cs recently.

