Home States Tamil Nadu

Meeting of state varsities' V-Cs postponed

The meeting of vice-chancellors (V-C) of state universities, which was to begin on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been postponed.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The meeting of vice-chancellors (V-C) of state universities, which was to begin on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been postponed. Higher education department officials said they had to defer the event because Stalin had to fly to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

“After the CM returns, a new date for the V-C meeting would be worked out and notified,” they said. 

Higher education minister K Ponmudy on August 9 announced that a meeting of V-Cs of all state universities would be held on August 17. The agenda of the meeting, the first of its kind, was to develop a uniform syllabus for language courses and improve the quality of education and research in state universities.

The meeting was seen as an assertion of power against Governor RN Ravi, who had organised a conference of V-Cs recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp