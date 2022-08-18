Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, scan QR code and rate public toilets in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has unveiled an online platform for public to lodge complaints about unclean toilets across the city.

Published: 18th August 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has unveiled an online platform for public to lodge complaints about unclean toilets across the city. A QR (Quick Response) code has been pasted at the facilities to enable easy access to the system. People using the restrooms can scan QR code, affixed in front of the public restrooms, and give their feedback.

The QR code has been affixed at all the 366 public toilets across the city, which are maintained either directly by the civic body or through contractors. The system was launched by the municipal administration minister KN Nehru recently.

A civic body official said that a page would pop up after scanning the QR code in which details of the restroom and its location would be displayed at the top, adding that one could file their grievances or feedback regarding the availability of water, cleanliness of the toilet and its functioning. One can also upload photographs of the restroom while filing their feedback, the official added.

“The data gathered from the people would be processed and sent to the officials for taking necessary action. The centralized feedback system will help officials monitor the toilets and ensure they are kept clean and tidy,” he further said.

Officials said the online platform was developed by Bannari Amman Institute of Technology. The civic body had signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the institute in the month of May this year for creating the online platform.

