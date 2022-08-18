Home States Tamil Nadu

Order reserved on plea against fixed-fee for 50% medical seats

If the NMC desired to implement the order on the collection of government-fixed fees, then it should subsidise medical education institutions, they said.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The First Bench of Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala, reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed by private medical colleges and deemed universities, challenging the order of National Medical Commission (NMC) that only government-fixed fees should be collected for 50% of medical seats in private institutions.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, counsels for private institutions said they could not be forced to collect only the government-fixed fees for 50% seats since the fee structures varied State to State. If the NMC desired to implement the order on the collection of government-fixed fees, then it should subsidise medical education institutions, they said.

The Additional Solicitor General, however, contended that the decision on the fees was taken after considering a report of an expert committee and it was intended to control profiteering by private institutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical seats Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp