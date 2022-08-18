Home States Tamil Nadu

SASTRA comes up with system to purify air

The ABCDE Innovation Centre at SASTRA, Thanjavur, and Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited (UTIPL) have developed an Ambient Air Purification System (APS).

THANJAVUR: The ABCDE Innovation Centre at SASTRA, Thanjavur, and Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited (UTIPL) have developed an Ambient Air Purification System (APS).

According to a release from SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam, the two entities joined hands in 2020 to set up a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Thanjavur to develop an Ambient Air Purification System with the objective of improving air quality using a filter-less sustainable technology. 

The unique design provides flexibility and scalability to be deployed as a stationary or mobile. It adapts automatically to ambient air quality variations without affecting efficiency and maintains steady performance with low operating cost. 

The innovation enables APS to be modular for efficient exposure reduction. 

