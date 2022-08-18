Home States Tamil Nadu

Skaters trip as rink eludes Villupuram champs

Villupuram is home to 35 talented young skaters that brought back the State-level skating championship trophy from Puducherry on August 6 and 7.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman appreciated the skating students for winning championship at the recent state level skating tournament, here on Monday. 

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram is home to 35 talented young skaters that brought back the State-level skating championship trophy from Puducherry on August 6 and 7. But, the winners have a long-standing woe-- the district's lack of a skating rink. Skaters have been forced to train on turf like railway stations and roads, sources allege.  

About 100 children aged between six and 15 hone their skating skills on the roads inside the Collectorate Complex, and their movement is restricted by joggers and vehicle traffic. The parents, students and coaches demand a skating ground in the existing park in the Collectorate complex.

Speaking to TNIE, general secretary of Villupuram Students Speed Skating Association said, "The kids have been practising on the road around the parade ground inside the Collectorate complex for the past four years. We have been demanding a proper skating ground with required facilities so that the district's children will shine in the sport." But our demands are not being fulfilled, he added.

Sources said, children had earlier practised skating on concrete floor at Villupuram Railway Station but authorities said the area was used for parking lot. A year ago, the team had shifted practice to the roads inside Collectorate Complex.  

AJ Ezhilan (10) dreams of a big skating ground. "When we go to other districts for tournaments, they have big circular floors exclusively for skating. I wish for one in Villupuram, so that we can practice without hindrance," he said.

The students performed at zonal, district levels and participated in competitions in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu State-level tournaments, said Thirukameswaran, the coach. "With better infrastructure more students from Villupuram will be able to take up the sport and ace," he added.

Several petitions were given to officials but no action was taken, alleged K Umapathi, a parent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp