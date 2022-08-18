Skaters trip as rink eludes Villupuram champs

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram is home to 35 talented young skaters that brought back the State-level skating championship trophy from Puducherry on August 6 and 7. But, the winners have a long-standing woe-- the district's lack of a skating rink. Skaters have been forced to train on turf like railway stations and roads, sources allege.

About 100 children aged between six and 15 hone their skating skills on the roads inside the Collectorate Complex, and their movement is restricted by joggers and vehicle traffic. The parents, students and coaches demand a skating ground in the existing park in the Collectorate complex.

Speaking to TNIE, general secretary of Villupuram Students Speed Skating Association said, "The kids have been practising on the road around the parade ground inside the Collectorate complex for the past four years. We have been demanding a proper skating ground with required facilities so that the district's children will shine in the sport." But our demands are not being fulfilled, he added.

Sources said, children had earlier practised skating on concrete floor at Villupuram Railway Station but authorities said the area was used for parking lot. A year ago, the team had shifted practice to the roads inside Collectorate Complex.

AJ Ezhilan (10) dreams of a big skating ground. "When we go to other districts for tournaments, they have big circular floors exclusively for skating. I wish for one in Villupuram, so that we can practice without hindrance," he said.

The students performed at zonal, district levels and participated in competitions in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu State-level tournaments, said Thirukameswaran, the coach. "With better infrastructure more students from Villupuram will be able to take up the sport and ace," he added.

Several petitions were given to officials but no action was taken, alleged K Umapathi, a parent.

