Special teams to inspect power infra in villages, submit report in a week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special teams have been formed for each of the 234 assembly constituencies to inspect power infrastructure in all villages across the State. The teams are expected to submit their reports to the State government within a week, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday.

He also said as per instructions given by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the teams led by engineers and higher officials were instructed to visit all villages and check substations, transformers, poles, and power lines. “The teams will also get the opinion of MLAs on status of infrastructure in their area,” he said. After holding a meeting at the Tangedco head office, Balaji said 28,085 transformers have been erected in one year.

Responding to power cuts during night hours in the city, he said as part of preparation work for northeast monsoon, the Chennai City Corporation has been digging up roads which some times damaged underground power cables. Tangedco chairman and corporation commissioner have held discussions and problems would be sorted, he said.

“The State has surplus power, thanks to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, and we are utilizing renewable energy fully without wasting even a single unit,” he said. Speaking about freebies, the minister said the State government was giving free power and subsidies to farmers, weavers, and households to help them develop their economic status, but the Union government is trying to stop such welfare schemes by enacting the Electricity Act. The State, however, would continue with its welfare measures, he said.

