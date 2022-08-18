Home States Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court dismisses plea to freeze AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol

Opining that the plea was filed purely for publicity, the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala had also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on PIL petitioner.

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to freeze AIADMK’s two leaves symbol.

On the petitioner’s contention that his PIL was not only dismissed but the cost was also imposed, the bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice CT Ravikumar said, You are a busy body. Should we impose another 25k on you? Dismissed.”

 The plea was preferred by A Joseph, who claimed himself as the founder-president of JJ Party assailing Madras High Court’s order of dismissing his plea seeking to also take necessary action against the rival groups and freeze the symbol until the resolution of a dispute between the two sects.

