EPS Junks OPS’ call for unity, moves Madras HC again

CHENNAI: Buoyed by a favourable verdict from the Madras High Court, embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday extended an invitation to “dear brother” Edappadi K Palaniswami to forget the past and join hands to work together in the interest of the party.

But EPS rejected the overtures, blamed OPS for the AIADMK’s defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, and filed an appeal against the single judge’s order. Significantly, Panneerselvam said his call for unity would apply to all, including VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, who worked for the growth of the party during MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa period. EPS, however, said none of the AIADMK functionaries, including himself, can work with a person who broke open the party headquarters with the help of rowdies and goondas and stole important documents.

The Madras High Court agreed to hear the appeal filed by the former CM against the single judge order that nullified his appointment as AIADMK interim general secretary on Monday (August 22). In his appeal, Palaniswami said the Madras High Court had clearly transgressed into the domain of internal party management.

HC judge’s findings contradictory: EPS

“The Learned Judge, after having noted that disputes between me and Panneerselvam have caused severe difficulties to partymen and functioning of the party, has ordered that decisions can be taken by them jointly when the majority has decided otherwise. Such a contradictory finding is not only erroneous but is also against the bylaws of the party,” EPS said in his affidavit. Panneerselvam, at a press conference in Chennai on Thursday said,

“The 1.5 crore party workers want us to work together. The party was launched and nurtured by MGR and Jayalalithaa as a movement of cadres. When AIA DMK stood united and faced elections, no other party could defeat it. Due to the recent developments, an extraordinary situation prevails in the AIADMK.

We must now forget that bitter past and must unite to make the AIADMK the ruling party in Tamil Nadu again. After the death of Amma, all functionaries agreed on a collective leadership and the posts of coordinators were created. It is not a question of dual leadership. It is collective leadership that has been leading the party after Jayalalithaa.” Hour after OPS’s meet, EPS met reporters at his residence and rubbished Panneerselvam’s call for unity.

“When all office-bearers wanted me to be the CM candidate, Panneerselvam did not agree to that. Because of his stand, the party lost power by just 3% vote margin. We have lost the 2021 Assembly elections only because of Panneerselvam. During the election of Leader of the Opposition too, he did not cooperate even though 63 out of 66 MLA s supported me for the post.

Tired of these developments, primary members have conveyed their desire to have a single leadership for the party through the GC members,” Palaniswami said. Palainiswami also said Panneerselvam used to give such calls frequently. “Now, he extends an invitation to those against whom he had launched Dharma Yuddham. It is simple. OPS needs some position and he cannot survive without any position.

He wants his son to be Union Minister or MP. That’s all. He is not ready to work for the position, but somehow wants to get the posts. Panneerselvam has been in touch with the DMK and his son hails the DMK government.

These developments have demoralised the AIA DMK cadre and they wish to have a single leadership.” Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said Panneerselvam has issued this call for unity just to keep his flock together. OPS is trying to use the favourable verdict from the HC to prop up his image among AIADMK workers, he said.

SC won’t stay order to de-seal HQ

The SC on Thursday refused to stay a Madras High Court order to de-seal AIADMK headquarters and hand over the keys to EPS. The court also dismissed a petition seeking to freeze AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol.

