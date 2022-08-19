‘Nigerian DGP’ demands Amazon gift cards, Tirunelveli top cop loses Rs 7.5 lakh

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In an irony of sorts, a Nigeria-based cybercriminal managed to cheat the Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police XII Battalion in Manimuthar of around Rs 7.5 lakh. The criminal pulled off the fraud by introducing himself as Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, to the Commandant.

Based on the Nigerian’s instructions through social media and over the phone, Commandant Karthikeyan, an SP-rank officer, purchased Amazon gift cards in different instalments for him believing that he was buying the cards for the DGP.

“Tirunelveli (rural) cyber crime police have begun investigation based on Karthikeyan’s complaint. These gift cards are used by cyber criminals to recharge online gaming accounts, buy movies online and other online purchases,” said highly placed sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Tirunelveli (rural) P Saravanan said he has instructed all police personnel to be cautious of such cyber crime traps. “Police officials should keep themselves abreast of technological advancements. If Karthikeyan had simply checked the Nigerian’s phone number through any caller identification app, he could have realised the cheating attempt. After all, the commandant wanted to appease the DGP. Did he not know that his act is against The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988?” a retired IPS officer asked.

TIRUNELVELI: In an irony of sorts, a Nigeria-based cybercriminal managed to cheat the Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police XII Battalion in Manimuthar of around Rs 7.5 lakh. The criminal pulled off the fraud by introducing himself as Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, to the Commandant. Based on the Nigerian’s instructions through social media and over the phone, Commandant Karthikeyan, an SP-rank officer, purchased Amazon gift cards in different instalments for him believing that he was buying the cards for the DGP. “Tirunelveli (rural) cyber crime police have begun investigation based on Karthikeyan’s complaint. These gift cards are used by cyber criminals to recharge online gaming accounts, buy movies online and other online purchases,” said highly placed sources. Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Tirunelveli (rural) P Saravanan said he has instructed all police personnel to be cautious of such cyber crime traps. “Police officials should keep themselves abreast of technological advancements. If Karthikeyan had simply checked the Nigerian’s phone number through any caller identification app, he could have realised the cheating attempt. After all, the commandant wanted to appease the DGP. Did he not know that his act is against The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988?” a retired IPS officer asked.