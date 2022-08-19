Home States Tamil Nadu

Strong Left can save India from religious fanatics: CPI leader R Mutharasan

Mutharasan says Communist parties are taking steps to join hands

Published: 19th August 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the so-called unshakable stature of the BJP is only a media hype and myth. The myth has recently collapsed in Bihar. The trend will follow, thanks to secular parties and democratic forces. Excerpts of the interview...

Are communist parties the weakest link in the DMK-led alliance?
Unlike 2019 parliament election, the outcome of the 2021 assembly elections varied from region to region. Despite our alliance winning public faith, every party had to lose some constituencies, including the DMK, for various local reasons. Hence, it shouldn’t be considered a weakness of the left. People accepted our alliance and our team bagged the victory.

Is there any strategy to tackle the emergence of right-wing forces?
To impart political awareness among cadres and leaders, we are going to commence the ideological workshops again. In which, the cadres and leaders will be given proper training as per our political syllabus on the importance of strengthening left wings and preventing the emergence of divisive forces such as the right wing and other religious fanatics. We have also discussed various strategies such as publishing booklets on political developments and exposing opportunistic, pro-corporate, anti-people activities and attitude of the saffron party and the union government. And we have drawn a strategy to increase the social media influence of the left-wing ideologists as well. We hope exposing BJP would help strengthen the left wings in the country.

Can opposition parties stop the BJP from further increasing its strength?
The so-called unshakable strength of the BJP is only media hype and a myth. The bubble has been busted in Bihar. Opposition parties will continue to stand united against the BJP and unseat them in the coming elections with the support of the people.

When will the communist parties merge?
Our all India party conference is scheduled between October 14 to 18 at Vijayawada. A discussion on the merger is in its agenda. We hope the merger will take place for the welfare of the country and the working class.

Will the communist parties bag enough MPs and vote share in the 2024 polls?
The upcoming election will be a boost for us as the failure of the BJP and their divisive politics would push the voters towards us. No one can wipe out the communist parties from the minds of people.

Is the party turning a blind eye towards L&O issues because it’s in the ruling alliance?
Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking immediate steps to resolve issues as soon as they are made known. Even DMK cadres were arrested for various issues and cases were registered against them. Hence, there is no need to vehemently oppose the government for some minor issues when the government is actively taking steps to address any issue that arise in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Mutharasan BJP CPI Tamil Nadu Communal polarisation
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp