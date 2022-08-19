Tiny industries may die if power tariff is hiked: Protesters tell TANGEDCO

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Common public and various industry associations expressed opposition to the TANGEDCO’s proposal to hike tariffs, during a public hearing organised by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulation Commission (TNERC) in Madurai on Thursday. Around 75 persons, including the common public and representatives of political parties and industry associations, took part in the meeting held in the presence of TNERC Chairman Chandrasekar and Secretary C Veeramani.

MADITSSIA President SS Sampath said many small and tiny industries will have to shut shop if the proposed tariff hike is implemented.

“Many people in the MSME sector have not even understood the proposal to levy ‘power factor’ and excess charges during peak hours. At present, standard charges of Rs 35 are levied per kilowatt of electricity. This might increase by even 20 times if the proposal to introduce various phases of standard charges comes into effect,” he said.

TNERC Secretary C Veeramani said 109 representations were received from the public and various organisations during the first phase of the public hearing at Coimbatore. The third and final phase will be held in Chennai on August 22, after which a final decision will be taken.

