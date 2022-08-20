Aavin launches 10 new dairy products, expects to net Rs 24 crore more per annum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, on Friday, launched 10 new milk products of Aavin jackfruit ice cream, white chocolate, cold coffee, butter chiplets, basundi, health mix, processed cheese, baked yoghurt, milk biscuit and butter murukku. Through these 10 products alone, Aavin is expected to net annual revenue of Rs 24 crore. With the additional products Aavin will now have 225 milk products.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the Aavin products have been sold in other States as well as in foreign countries too. By increasing the sale of milk products, the livelihood resources of milk producers would be improved.

The minister said these milk products do not have any chemical additives and hence they are safe for consumption. He added that the sale of Aavin milk has increased by 50,000 litres per day due to the hike in prices of Amul milk and certain private milk producers.

Asked about the proposal for allowing advertisements in Aavin milk sachets, the minister said, “Around 65 lakh packets are reaching homes across Tamil Nadu daily. So, on average, around two crore people would see the advertisements on the sachets. Talks are going on for advertisements relating to cinema, serials, jewellery shops, etc.

An announcement in this regard would be issued soon after regulating the cost of advertisements.” On hiking the procurement price for milk, the minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin would decide on that very soon.

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, on Friday, launched 10 new milk products of Aavin jackfruit ice cream, white chocolate, cold coffee, butter chiplets, basundi, health mix, processed cheese, baked yoghurt, milk biscuit and butter murukku. Through these 10 products alone, Aavin is expected to net annual revenue of Rs 24 crore. With the additional products Aavin will now have 225 milk products. Talking to reporters, the minister said the Aavin products have been sold in other States as well as in foreign countries too. By increasing the sale of milk products, the livelihood resources of milk producers would be improved. The minister said these milk products do not have any chemical additives and hence they are safe for consumption. He added that the sale of Aavin milk has increased by 50,000 litres per day due to the hike in prices of Amul milk and certain private milk producers. Asked about the proposal for allowing advertisements in Aavin milk sachets, the minister said, “Around 65 lakh packets are reaching homes across Tamil Nadu daily. So, on average, around two crore people would see the advertisements on the sachets. Talks are going on for advertisements relating to cinema, serials, jewellery shops, etc. An announcement in this regard would be issued soon after regulating the cost of advertisements.” On hiking the procurement price for milk, the minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin would decide on that very soon.