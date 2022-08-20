Anti-Sterlite protests: Activists elated as commission calls for action against officials

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Welcoming the commission’s report that recommended action against police officials and district collector present during the anti-Sterlite agitation, activists burst firecrackers here on Friday.

Led by Anti-Sterlite People Movement Coordinator Fatima Babu, the social activists alongside Vanigar Sangam district president Vinayagamurthy, Vanigar Sangam state youth wing secretary Raja, writer Neithal Anto, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi district president Kidar Bismi, burst firecrackers in front of old corporation office. They thanked the chairperson of the commission, Retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, for conducting the detailed investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Babu said the one man commission report leaked in the media had faulted actions of 17 policemen including then South Zone IG Shailesh Kumar Yadav, then Tirunelveli DIG Kapilkumar Saratkar, then Thoothukudi SP P Mahendran, then DSP Lingathuraimaran, three inspectors, two sub-inspectors, one head constable and seven constables.

The commission also found the then collector N Venkatesh guilty of gross negligence in handling the situation. The officials found guilty of the unprovoked police firing that left 13 killed must be punished for the murders, she said.

