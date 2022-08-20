Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-Sterlite protests: Activists elated as commission calls for action against officials

Welcoming the commission’s report that recommended action against police officials and district collector present during the anti-Sterlite agitation, activists burst firecrackers here on Friday. 

Published: 20th August 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of police personnel charging at protestors during the 2018 protest | PTI

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Welcoming the commission’s report that recommended action against police officials and district collector present during the anti-Sterlite agitation, activists burst firecrackers here on Friday. 

Led by Anti-Sterlite People Movement Coordinator Fatima Babu, the social activists alongside Vanigar Sangam district president Vinayagamurthy, Vanigar Sangam state youth wing secretary Raja, writer Neithal Anto, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi district president Kidar Bismi, burst firecrackers in front of old corporation office. They thanked the chairperson of the commission, Retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, for conducting the detailed investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Babu said the one man commission report leaked in the media had faulted actions of 17 policemen including then South Zone IG Shailesh Kumar Yadav, then Tirunelveli DIG Kapilkumar Saratkar, then Thoothukudi SP P Mahendran, then DSP Lingathuraimaran, three inspectors, two sub-inspectors, one head constable and seven constables.

The commission also found the then collector N Venkatesh guilty of gross negligence in handling the situation. The officials found guilty of the unprovoked police firing that left 13 killed must be punished for the murders, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Sterlite protests
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp