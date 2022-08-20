Home States Tamil Nadu

High blood sugar raises black fungus risk: ICMR

The case-control study was published on August 8 in the scientific journal PLOS One.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a doctor examining a patient with black fungus infection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: High blood sugar and steroid use increased the risk of black fungus infection (rhino-orbitocerebral mucormycosis or ROCM) affecting nose, eyeballs, and the brain among people who recovered from Covid- 19 infection in India, a study undertaken by researchers from National Institute of Epidemiology of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Chennai, and several other institutions across India found.

The case-control study was published on August 8 in the scientific journal PLOS One. The study was designed and conducted in 20 tertiary care hospitals in public and private sectors that treated Covid-19 and ROCM cases across India during June-July 2021.

An increased number of ROCM cases was reported from across India, including Tamil Nadu, when Covid-19 was at its peak. Researchers determined the risk factors for ROCM post Covid-19 among those never and ever hospitalised for Covid-19 separately through a multicentric, hospital-based, unmatched case-control study.

From the hospitalised, they recruited 267 cases and 256 controls. From those never hospitalised, they recruited 116 cases and 231 controls. The researchers found that risk for post Covid ROCM among the hospitalised aged 45- 59 years was 2.1 times more than the controls, among those with diabetes mellitus 4.9 times, among those with elevated plasma glucose 6.4 times, among those administered steroids 3.2 times, and those who underwent frequent nasal washing 4.8 times.

Among those never hospitalised 60 years and above, risk for post Covid ROCM was 6.6 times, among those with diabetes mellitus 6.7 times, among those with elevated plasma glucose 13.7 times, and among those administered steroid 9.8 times. The study concluded that high blood sugar, irrespective of having diabetes and steroid use, was associated with an increased risk of ROCM, independent of Covid-19 hospitalisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black fungus ICMR
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp