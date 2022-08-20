Key evidence against ex-special DGP in sexual harassment of colleague goes missing

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Important documents pertaining to the case of sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a special DGP, which were kept in the Villupuram district court, are missing, said sources from the court on Friday.

Sources said four documents submitted by the CB-CID in the case, including records of conversations between the former special DGP and the female SP, call recordings, and WhatsApp message records were missing.

On Friday, Chief Judicial Magistrate M Pushparani questioned the court staff about the documents and ordered them to find them immediately. As the court staff searched the premises for several hours but to no avail, the CJM ordered the CB-CID to submit another copy.

With the disappearance having courted controversy, sources informed that the judge was investigating the staff to find if the documents were stolen and that action may be taken against the staff.

