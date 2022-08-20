Revolutionise fisheries sector with startups: Guv Ravi

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Stating that Tamil Nadu plays a major role in the country’s progress, Governor RN Ravi on Friday called for revolutionising the fisheries sector by launching more startups.

Addressing the gathering during the seventh convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) in the district, Ravi said, “Our State is aiming to become a one-trillion dollar economy by 2030. It is not impossible. Other states are moving forward.

The target can be achieved only when each sector of our economy contributes. Tamil Nadu plays a major role in the country’s progress, and the fisheries sector plays a vital role in it. We need to have more startups, innovations and new industries in the fisheries sector—both in marine fishing and inland fishing.”

Calling the graduands fortunate to be in a State that provides for industrial development, the Governor said, “When we can bring in so much revolution in agriculture, we must repeat it in the fisheries sector as well.”

As many as 366 graduands received their degree in person during the convocation. Another 48 received it in absentia. TNJFU Vice-Chancellor Dr G Sugumar and Registrar Dr A Srinivasan were present.

