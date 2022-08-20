Home States Tamil Nadu

'Welfare schemes help weaker sections, can't be termed freebies': DMK to SC

It alleged the present petition lacks merit and is filed to settle political scores with another rival political party in Punjab.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Welfare schemes provide uplift of weaker sections and cannot be described as "freebies", the DMK has told the Supreme Court.

Opposing the plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeking action against political parties for promising freebies during elections, the DMK said the petition is "politically motivated" as the petitioner belongs to a political party which was locked in a political battle during Punjab elections at the time of filing this PIL.

It alleged the present petition lacks merit and is filed to settle political scores with another rival political party in Punjab.

"The yardstick to be applied for classifying a welfare scheme to be a 'freebie' cannot be so rigid that every service provided by the government to its citizens be termed as a freebie.

"If such a meaning is applied, it would render all government facilities such as education, healthcare to be freebies, which is unconscionable," submissions filed by senior advocate P Wilson on behalf of DMK, said.

ALSO READ | Basic needs not freebies; poor people more entitled to receive them, says economist 

The DMK said the plea, which is liable to be dismissed, is an assault on the Directive Principles of State Policy and is an attempt to change the fabric of this nation from a socialist country to a capitalist country.

It said that no legal order can be issued against the representatives of the people making promises or against a law-making body from making laws to comply with Part IV of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, the CJI observed that political parties and individuals cannot be prevented from making poll promises aimed at fulfilling the constitutional mandate and the term "freebie" should not be confused with genuine welfare measures.

It had on January 25 sought replies from the Centre and the Election Commission on the PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, seeking direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes "irrational freebies" before polls, saying it is a "serious issue" as sometimes freebie budget goes beyond a regular budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Welfare schemes freebies DMK Supreme Court
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp