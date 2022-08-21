Anganwadi not functioning post noon in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: An Anganwadi centre at Bidhiretti village near Kelamangalam, which has a strength of 20 students, didn't have any students or any worker or assistant on Saturday afternoon. Apart from that, two load men were stocking nutritional mixed powder bags at the centre.

Anganwadi assistant Sivamma (60), who lives nearby, told TNIE, "All the students left by 12.30 pm as it is a Saturday. There are 10 tribal children in the Anganwadi who are irregular." She also said that lemon rice was cooked for children, but there was no sign of lemon rice anywhere in the kitchen and instead other rice was in a food sample container.

Sivamma added, "An Anganwadi worker Rajeshwari from Belur ICDS is in charge of Bidhiretti centre, but she comes to the centre twice a week."Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer C Rajesh Kumar visited the centre and said that the Anganwadi is in a unhygienic condition.

When contacted, Integrated Child Development Services Programme Officer Jayanthi said, "Action will be taken against the assistant after enquiry. Sometimes, students are sent home earlier. Also, as there is no separate place to store nutritional mixed powder, so it is stored in the same centre."

