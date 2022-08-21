Man dies after phone charger explodes in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 34-year-old man from Gobichettipalayam in Erode died in a fire accident, after a fire broke out in his house when the charger of his mobile phone exploded during charging.As per the police sources, the deceased, Arjun (34), was a resident of Koolai Moopanur Village near Gobichettipalayam, and lived with his wife Kasthuri and two sons. They worked as labourers and lived in a cement sheet roofed house, whose sides were covered with coconut leaves.

“On Friday night, his younger son was at the neighbour’s house and his wife and elder son were sleeping in the same room. Arjun went to sleep in a separate room near his house. He put his phone on charge, he went to sleep. The charger exploded in the middle of the night and the house caught fire. He was unable to escape the house as the fire spread. Hearing his screams, his wife and neighbours tried to put out the fire and alerted the Gobichettipalayam fire station, following which, fire and rescue officials rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. But, he died on the spot,” police said.

Siruvalur Police sent his body to the Gobichettipalayam Government hospital. An officer from Erode district police said, “We also suspect that there may have been a short circuit at the charger point, which may have caused the fire.” A case has been filed and further investigation is on.

