Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Guv RN Ravi releases stamp honouring freedom fighter Ondiveeran

According to sources, a library built at an estimated cost of Rs 51.78 lakh in Tirunelveli will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister through video conferencing soon.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Governor RN Ravi released the postage stamp in the honour of Ondiveeran and it was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Tirunelveli on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI, TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister MK Stalin praised freedom fighter Ondiveeran and he recalled his freedom struggle on the occasion of the departed leader’s 251st birth anniversary.On his social media handle, Stalin recalled that it was former CM M Karunanidhi-led government that laid the foundation stone for Ondiveeran’s memorial. “Let us praise his fame who lit the fire of liberation against the British and destroyed their influence,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tribute to the portrait of the departed leader.
Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi released a commemorative postage stamp in the honour of Ondiveeran on Saturday. It was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan at Maharasi Mahal in Tirunelveli.  According to sources, a library built at an estimated cost of Rs 51.78 lakh in Tirunelveli will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister through video conferencing soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Ondiveeran freedom fighter
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp