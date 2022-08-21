TN Guv RN Ravi releases stamp honouring freedom fighter Ondiveeran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI, TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister MK Stalin praised freedom fighter Ondiveeran and he recalled his freedom struggle on the occasion of the departed leader’s 251st birth anniversary.On his social media handle, Stalin recalled that it was former CM M Karunanidhi-led government that laid the foundation stone for Ondiveeran’s memorial. “Let us praise his fame who lit the fire of liberation against the British and destroyed their influence,” he added. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tribute to the portrait of the departed leader. Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi released a commemorative postage stamp in the honour of Ondiveeran on Saturday. It was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan at Maharasi Mahal in Tirunelveli. According to sources, a library built at an estimated cost of Rs 51.78 lakh in Tirunelveli will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister through video conferencing soon.