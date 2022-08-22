Agricultural power lines being segregated to reduce line loss in Tamil Nadu

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To reduce line loss, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is starting to segregate agricultural power lines across the State under the Central government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme at a cost of Rs 2,038.79 crore. The task is likely to be completed by the end of the financial year 2024-25. The power utility’s present line loss is 13.5%.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE there were 1,686 feeders from which power is supplied to agricultural service connections, domestic, industrial, and commercial establishments. The State-owned power utility decided to segregate 475 feeders for agricultural services from the existing feeders.

At the end of the first phase, 99 feeders will be segregated from 273 feeders and transformers at a cost of Rs 534.86 crore. Besides, old power lines will be replaced over about 206.50 km to the tune of Rs 15.41 crore, while new poles may also be installed,” he explained. He also pointed out that the utility might reduce the line loss from 13.5% to 11.92% gradually by initiating this kind of work.

Another official added that measuring electricity supplied to agricultural connections would be made easy by segregating feeders. Moreover, observing day-to-day power demand and controlling low voltage problems will also be feasible.

BMS (electricity engineers’ wing) State general secretary E Nadarajan requested the power utility to ensure the availability of transformers, poles, power lines and the like to speed up work. He added that the utility would be able to identify the illegal power connections and theft. Many States have already segregated agricultural feeders.

G Ajeethan, State technical secretary of the Consortium of Indian Farmers Association, told TNIE that despite Tangedco segregating agricultural feeders, the utility ensured free power, which was essential for agrarian activities.

He also demanded that Tangedco identify illegal tapping and improper lift irrigation in river beds before segregating lines and disconnecting connections. Because of these illegal activities, many ayacut farmers have been adversely affected.

