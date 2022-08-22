Home States Tamil Nadu

Just 12.7% of eligible people in TN have taken Covid-19 booster shot

DPH data highlight the need to raise awareness and improve vaccination coverage

Published: 22nd August 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

A woman gets the Covid-19 vaccine at Triplicane in Chennai on Sunday | R Satish Babu

A woman gets the Covid-19 vaccine at Triplicane in Chennai on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Of those eligible for the Covid-19 booster dose in Tamil Nadu, as of Saturday, only 12.74% have taken the shot, as per data from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH). Public health experts emphasised the need to raise awareness and vaccinate high-risk people, such as those with comorbidities and the elderly, on a priority basis.

According to the data, among the 4,05,63,607 people eligible for the booster dose till August 20, the State vaccinated only 51,69,261 (12.74%). Health experts attribute the snail’s pace in vaccination to the public dropping their guard against Covid-19. 

Former director of public health Dr K Kolandaswamy said the government should list the unvaccinated people and send volunteers from door-to-door to educate people on the importance of taking the booster dose.  Though the impact of Covid-19 on most people is mild, concern has been raised over long-term complications. So, people should take the precautionary dose at least to prevent these complications, which could be cardiac and respiratory problems, he added.

Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said Covid-19 is going to be around forever, and people should understand this and continue to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, and getting booster doses.

People living with HIV, tuberculosis, diabetes, high blood pressure and other comorbidities are at a risk. At least two booster doses are needed for these people, and those above the age of 70 years are also vulnerable, Dr John said.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said, “People are not coming forward to get the booster dose. We can only request. We have sufficient stock.” The health department on Sunday conducted its 34th Covid-19 mega vaccination camp. Till 5.33 pm, it vaccinated 11,95,041 people, of which 1,18,188 received the first dose and 7,89,389 received the precautionary dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 booster dose DPH Tamil Nadu vaccinate
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp