Kallakurichi school correspondent’s sons, victim’s classmates must be grilled: PUCL

Also, it demanded that the CB-CID hold an inquiry with the school correspondent’s sons, the victim’s classmates, and the school watchman.

Protest and violence, demanding justice over the death of a-17 year old girl, erupt in Kallakurichi district

Protest and violence, demanding justice over the death of a-17 year old girl, erupt in Kallakurichi district. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has demanded that the State government provide `25 lakh compensation to the family of the girl who allegedly fell to death from the third floor of a private school in Kallakurichi recently. Also, it demanded that the CB-CID hold an inquiry with the school correspondent’s sons, the victim’s classmates, and the school watchman.

PUCL State secretary S Sankaralingam, State general secretary A John Vincent, State committee member G Saravanan, FEDCOT State secretary A Asohan and advocate P Rathinam conducted a fact-finding mission regarding the 17-year-old girl’s death and the protests that ensued.

“According to our fact-finding report, the girl’s mother’s statement and the postmortem report, there were no fractures on the girl’s hands or legs. But, there were several abrasion wounds on her body. It is unfortunate that Justice Varma Commission’s ‘medico-legal care for survivors/victims of sexual violence’ guidelines and protocols were not followed in this case,” a statement from PUCL said.

The office-bearers also urged the authorities to immediately release the youth who were arrested for protesting at the victim’s school. “Efforts must be taken to identify genuine protesters who sought justice for the child, and miscreants who destroyed evidence and properties in the name of protest. A retired high court judge must be tasked with governing the school till the suspects are brought to book,” the statement added.

