'Namma Ooru Superu' in Perambalur: Residents wary of cleanliness campaign too turning a dud

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The 'Namma Ooru Superu' campaign, which was launched in the district on August 15, aims to keep the villages clean and, in addition, create awareness of the management of waste. However, owing to the poor implementation of various initiatives in the district, including solid waste management, residents and activists urged the district administration for systematic implementation of the public welfare activity.

The campaign primarily aims to create awareness among the public about the consequences of using plastic. It also urges for the separation of daily waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable ones. The various departments, including rural development, revenue, school and higher education, forest and food safety will be jointly implementing the scheme, sources said.

A coordination meeting, which was held at the District Collectorate on August 18 in this regard, was presided over by Collector P Sri Venkada Priya. Further, Collector P Sri Venkada Priya and Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran kicked off a cleanliness drive under the scheme at Siruvachur Government Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, A Arunkarthi, an activist from Perali, said, "None of the schemes and projects that were introduced in the district has been properly implemented. As a result, garbage has been piling up in public places, waterbodies and drainage canals. Even if the residents segregate waste, the sanitation workers, later, dump them at one particular spot before burning them.

This affects the environment. The residents alone cannot be blamed for poor waste management." Further, Arunkarthi spoke of the difficulties the sanitation workers face due to a lack of proper equipment. V Thangadurai, a resident of Sirukudal, stressed the need to follow proper disposal methods. He said, "Under the solid waste management scheme, garbage was collected and dumped at one particular pit in a village. Garbage, over the years, started piling up, causing inconvenience to the residents.

Other villages in the district face a similar situation. Therefore, this campaign should be implemented carefully. Also, its implementation should be discussed in the Grama sabha meetings as well." An official from the Perambalur Rural Development Department said, "With this project, we aim to keep the villages and panchayats clean and safe. This project will add strength to the solid waste management scheme as well."

