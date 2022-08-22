Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Adhiyamankottai residents urge government to open bridge for public use

A significant portion of the flyover was completed by State Highway department in 2018 and the remaining work was handed over to the South Western Railway department.

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  The construction of the railway over bridge at Adhiyamankottai was completed over a month ago, but South Western Railway or the State Highway Department is yet to throw it open for public use. The construction began in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crores.

A significant portion of the flyover was completed by the State Highway Department in 2018 and the remaining work was handed over to the South Western Railway department. Delay caused by the pandemic dragged the work till July.

R Sridharan, a resident of Adhiymankottai said,” Traffic is diverted through narrow roads and this is causing severe congestion in the area. The bridge must be opened at the earliest,” he said. P Rajamani, a resident of Oddapatti said, “ Traffic is worse during peak hours.

The flyover is at the entry point of the district headquarters, while there are alternative roads available they are difficult to pass because of the traffic. Every time the level crossing is closed, traffic jam extends up to 2 km.” Sources in SW Railway said some minor works are pending and the bridge will be opened after they are completed.

