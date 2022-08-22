Tamil Nadu: Delay in announcing final semester results leaves students in a fix

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Delay by universities to release final year results has put students in the state in a fix.

With several universities, including the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), University of Madras, Thiruvalluvar University, Periyar University, Alagappa University, Bharathiar University and Bharathidasan University, delaying the release of final year results, they have been finding it hard to join jobs that they secured through campus placements or apply for higher studies.

Speaking to TNIE, J Arun, who completed his MBA course from MKU said he had landed a job in a corporate concern through campus placement. "But, I can join the company only after I receive my provisional certificate from the varsity. I fear losing my job offer if the results get further delayed. I also have no answer to queries from the company on when I can submit my documents and join. Autonomous government-aided colleges had released their results a month ago and those students have already joined for their jobs," he added.

Meanwhile, government-aided colleges, self-financing colleges and a few varsities in the State have completed their PG admissions on the basis of students' fifth-semester marks. G Darshana from an MKU-affiliated college noted that she couldn't appear for two fifth semester exams in B.Sc Computer Science courses owing to Covid-19 difficulties. "Along with my sixth-semester examination, I also appeared for two arrear papers. Now, with the results getting delayed, I don't have my fifth or sixth-semester mark sheets. So, I have lost an opportunity to apply to government-aided colleges. It is unfortunate that there is no uniformity in the admission procedures of various kinds of institutes in the State," she lamented.

Darshana has requested Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy and Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department D Karthikeyan to intervene in this issue and infuse uniformity to the PG admission procedures.

Responding to the issue, MKU Controller of Examinations (i/c) D Dharmaraj said there was a delay in conducting semester examinations owing to the Covid situation. "The April semester exams concluded only on July 14, and the results will be published within another month. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed the varsities that they have time till October 31 to complete the admission procedures. So, the students will have enough time to obtain provisional degree certificates and join PG courses," he said.

