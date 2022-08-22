Tamil Nadu: 'Namma Ooru Super' campaign launched in Villupuram, Kallakurchi

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: District collectors of Villupuram and Kallakurichi launched the 'Namma Ooru Super' campaign, and demonstrated the collection and separation of waste from the town on Sunday. The drive will continue till October 2.

Villupuram Collector D Mohan inaugurated the campaign at Valayampatu village in Thiruvennainallur taluk by demonstrating waste segregation to municipal workers. Addressing the public, he said, "The higher education minister visited the village yesterday, noticed a dump on either side of the road and ordered immediate clean-up.

A clean-up drive will be held from Sunday. Ahead of the monsoons, municipal workers were advised to clean dump yards and wet waste dump yards to prevent the incidence of diseases." He requested the public to extend support and cooperation.

Similarly in Kallakurichi, Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath flagged off the campaign at Sadayampattu village in Chinasalem taluk. He said, "Special camps to create public awareness about water, sanitation and waste management under the 'Namma Ooru Super' program will be held in all the villages from August 20 to October 2. The panchayat administration has been advised to ensure that the people in the rural areas sort the garbage and keep it clean and that the overhead water tank should be properly cleaned with chlorine provided to the public"

According to official sources, the movement aims to promote hygiene and improve the quality of life, properly segregate solid and liquid waste, and raise awareness about disposable bags instead of single-use flexible ones. It also hopes to provide sanitary drinking water to the public, raise awareness about liquid waste management, and make the environment greener by avoiding littering.

VILLUPURAM: District collectors of Villupuram and Kallakurichi launched the 'Namma Ooru Super' campaign, and demonstrated the collection and separation of waste from the town on Sunday. The drive will continue till October 2. Villupuram Collector D Mohan inaugurated the campaign at Valayampatu village in Thiruvennainallur taluk by demonstrating waste segregation to municipal workers. Addressing the public, he said, "The higher education minister visited the village yesterday, noticed a dump on either side of the road and ordered immediate clean-up. A clean-up drive will be held from Sunday. Ahead of the monsoons, municipal workers were advised to clean dump yards and wet waste dump yards to prevent the incidence of diseases." He requested the public to extend support and cooperation. Similarly in Kallakurichi, Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath flagged off the campaign at Sadayampattu village in Chinasalem taluk. He said, "Special camps to create public awareness about water, sanitation and waste management under the 'Namma Ooru Super' program will be held in all the villages from August 20 to October 2. The panchayat administration has been advised to ensure that the people in the rural areas sort the garbage and keep it clean and that the overhead water tank should be properly cleaned with chlorine provided to the public" According to official sources, the movement aims to promote hygiene and improve the quality of life, properly segregate solid and liquid waste, and raise awareness about disposable bags instead of single-use flexible ones. It also hopes to provide sanitary drinking water to the public, raise awareness about liquid waste management, and make the environment greener by avoiding littering.