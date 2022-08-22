Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 'Namma Ooru Super' campaign launched in Villupuram, Kallakurchi

Villupuram Collector D  Mohan inaugurated the campaign at  Valayampatu village in Thiruvennainallur taluk by demonstrating waste segregation to municipal workers.

Published: 22nd August 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

'Namma Ooru Super' program will be held in all the villages from August 20 to October 2.

'Namma Ooru Super' program will be held in all the villages from August 20 to October 2.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  District collectors of Villupuram and Kallakurichi launched the 'Namma Ooru Super' campaign, and demonstrated the collection and separation of waste from the town on Sunday. The drive will continue till October 2.

Villupuram Collector D  Mohan inaugurated the campaign at  Valayampatu village in Thiruvennainallur taluk by demonstrating waste segregation to municipal workers. Addressing the public, he said, "The higher education minister visited the village yesterday, noticed a dump on either side of the road and ordered immediate clean-up.

A clean-up drive will be held from Sunday. Ahead of the monsoons, municipal workers were advised to clean dump yards and wet waste dump yards to prevent the incidence of diseases." He requested the public to extend support and cooperation.

Similarly in Kallakurichi, Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath flagged off the campaign at Sadayampattu village in Chinasalem taluk. He said, "Special camps to create public awareness about water, sanitation and waste management under the 'Namma Ooru Super' program will be held in all the villages from August 20 to October 2. The panchayat administration has been advised to ensure that the people in the rural areas sort the garbage and keep it clean and that the overhead water tank should be properly cleaned with chlorine provided to the public"

According to official sources, the movement aims to promote hygiene and improve the quality of life, properly segregate solid and liquid waste, and raise awareness about disposable bags instead of single-use flexible ones. It also hopes to provide sanitary drinking water to the public, raise awareness about liquid waste management, and make the environment greener by avoiding littering. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Namma Ooru Super' Kallakurichi Villupuram Tamil Nadu sanitation
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp