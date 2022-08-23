40 buffaloes injured in ‘acid attack’ in Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Around 40 buffaloes owned by a farmer at Kallar near Mettupalayam were severely injured in an alleged acid attack. The issue came to light on Monday when the farmer lodged a police complaint. The incident happened four days ago, and the farmer suspects it to be a planned attack.



P Rajkumar (37), a farmer in Vellingiri Nagar, owns a farm and rears 40 buffalos and 15 calves. He used to drive them to nearby patta lands for grazing.

“On Wednesday evening, when the cattle were returning to the farm after grazing, we noticed that they were groaning and running towards the farm. We did not take it seriously and assumed that someone had chased away the animals. A little while later, skin peeled off some animals.The condition turned worst on Sunday as boils appeared,” said R Raja Sundaram, Rajkumar’s cousin.

Police said, “The cattle owner suspects a person who is running a nursery in the neighbourhood. The person had earlier complained that the animals destroyed plants in his nursery. The suspect allegedly threatened Rajkumar, stating the animals caused him loss of Rs 30,000.”

COIMBATORE: Around 40 buffaloes owned by a farmer at Kallar near Mettupalayam were severely injured in an alleged acid attack. The issue came to light on Monday when the farmer lodged a police complaint. The incident happened four days ago, and the farmer suspects it to be a planned attack. P Rajkumar (37), a farmer in Vellingiri Nagar, owns a farm and rears 40 buffalos and 15 calves. He used to drive them to nearby patta lands for grazing. “On Wednesday evening, when the cattle were returning to the farm after grazing, we noticed that they were groaning and running towards the farm. We did not take it seriously and assumed that someone had chased away the animals. A little while later, skin peeled off some animals.The condition turned worst on Sunday as boils appeared,” said R Raja Sundaram, Rajkumar’s cousin. Police said, “The cattle owner suspects a person who is running a nursery in the neighbourhood. The person had earlier complained that the animals destroyed plants in his nursery. The suspect allegedly threatened Rajkumar, stating the animals caused him loss of Rs 30,000.”