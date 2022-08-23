AIADMK cadre told not to visit HQ till probe is over

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK cadre have been asked not to visit party headquarters until TN police complete the investigation into the violent incidents that took place in and around the place on July 11, party sources said.

AIADMK cadre did not visit the headquarters on Sunday, when the one-month ban on entry came to an end. Sources said despite many requests, however, TN police were not expediting the investigation. Within the office, doors of many rooms had been broken open and documents stolen. So, after the police completed their investigation,the damaged articles, as well as the doors, would be repaired and the headquarters would be opened to the public.

Sources also said there were plans to repair the AIADMK headquarters just after the Tamil month of Aadi was over. But the recent verdict of the Madras High Court and the continuing litigations were also part of the reasons for the delay in repairing the damaged articles and doors.

CHENNAI: AIADMK cadre have been asked not to visit party headquarters until TN police complete the investigation into the violent incidents that took place in and around the place on July 11, party sources said. AIADMK cadre did not visit the headquarters on Sunday, when the one-month ban on entry came to an end. Sources said despite many requests, however, TN police were not expediting the investigation. Within the office, doors of many rooms had been broken open and documents stolen. So, after the police completed their investigation,the damaged articles, as well as the doors, would be repaired and the headquarters would be opened to the public. Sources also said there were plans to repair the AIADMK headquarters just after the Tamil month of Aadi was over. But the recent verdict of the Madras High Court and the continuing litigations were also part of the reasons for the delay in repairing the damaged articles and doors.