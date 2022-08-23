Construction of 76 houses for Sri Lankans in Ambur commences

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Collector Amar Kushwaha laid the foundation stone on Sunday for the construction of 76 houses for Sri Lankan Tamils near Ambur. The houses will be built in 19 groups at Minnur village at a cost of Rs 3.80 crore, said official sources.

The project will be completed within nine months, official sources added. Each house will have a hall, bedroom, kitchen, and a bathroom, and the total construction area is 22,800 square feet.

Jolarpet MLA K Devaraj and Ambur MLA AS Vilvanathan, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Selvarasu, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Premalatha, local body representatives, and government department officials were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi distributed free bicycles to 11,310 students studying in Class 11 and 12 across Ranipet. He had visited 74 higher secondary schools in Ranipet, Arcot, and Sholingur, noted a press release.

A total of `6.47 crore was spent on this initiative, the official sources added. Collector D Baskara Pandian took part.

Meanwhile in Vellore, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian inaugurated a gymnasium set up at the Collectorate on Monday. The facility will be open to government officials and aims to promote a healthy lifestyle.

MaSu launches 34th mega vax camp



Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the 34th Mega Covid-19 vaccination camp in Ranipet.

According to the minister, around 95.99% of people above 18 years have taken the first dose and 89.50% have taken the second till date. In the 15 and 17 years age group, the first jab was administered to 91.11% and the second was 76.84%.

In the case of those between 12 and 14 years, 92.58% took the first vaccine and 67.96% took the second, Subramanian said. Till now, over 51,69,261 (approximately 12.74%) persons were administered the booster shot, he added.

The booster dose will be administered free of cost for 75 days, from July 15 to September 30. From October 1, the booster shot will be available in private hospitals at Rs 386.

The camp will be conducted weekly to enable the public to get free vaccines, he said.

