Home States Tamil Nadu

Palladam councillor assaults three SC workers for sitting in chair

In the audio clip, the councillor, identified as Dinesh Kumar of Ward 3, is heard using casteist slur against the workers.

Published: 23rd August 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: District Collector Dr S Vineeth ordered an inquiry against a councillor of Palladam municipality for allegedly verbally abusing three SC sanitation workers and assaulting them for sitting in chairs. The incident came to light on Monday after an audio clip, purported to be the conversation of the councillor with the workers, was circulated on social media.

In the audio clip, the councillor, identified as Dinesh Kumar of Ward 3, is heard using casteist slur against the workers. According to sources, Dhanapal, and two colleagues, visited the house of Palladam Municipality chief Kavithamani Rajendran at Kallipalayam recently.

As she was busy, the workers stood outside the house for a few minutes. Since there was no response even after a long time, the workers sat in the chairs placed in the verandah. A little while later, Dinesh Kumar came out of the house, and saw the workers sitting in the chairs and allegedly abused and assaulted them.

Later that night, Dinesh Kumar reportedly called Dhanapal over the phone and again abused him and his collegues. Dhanapal recorded the conversations and shared it with his friends and relatives. When contacted, Dinesh Kumar refuted the allegations. Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth said, “These charges are very serious. I will take action against any individual if the charges are found to be true.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palladam scheduled caste Caste discrimination
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp