Palladam councillor assaults three SC workers for sitting in chair

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: District Collector Dr S Vineeth ordered an inquiry against a councillor of Palladam municipality for allegedly verbally abusing three SC sanitation workers and assaulting them for sitting in chairs. The incident came to light on Monday after an audio clip, purported to be the conversation of the councillor with the workers, was circulated on social media.

In the audio clip, the councillor, identified as Dinesh Kumar of Ward 3, is heard using casteist slur against the workers. According to sources, Dhanapal, and two colleagues, visited the house of Palladam Municipality chief Kavithamani Rajendran at Kallipalayam recently.

As she was busy, the workers stood outside the house for a few minutes. Since there was no response even after a long time, the workers sat in the chairs placed in the verandah. A little while later, Dinesh Kumar came out of the house, and saw the workers sitting in the chairs and allegedly abused and assaulted them.

Later that night, Dinesh Kumar reportedly called Dhanapal over the phone and again abused him and his collegues. Dhanapal recorded the conversations and shared it with his friends and relatives. When contacted, Dinesh Kumar refuted the allegations. Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth said, “These charges are very serious. I will take action against any individual if the charges are found to be true.”

